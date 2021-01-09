Hazaras bury slain miners

Pakistan’s minority Hazara community members ended their protest on Saturday and buried the bodies of 11 coal miners killed by the Islamic State after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assurance that he would visit them soon.

The miners were shot dead after being abducted by the Islamic State on Sunday last in Mach area of Balochistan province.

Following the incident, their relatives and hundreds of other members of the community sat on a protest along with the coffins having victims’ bodies in the Western Bypass area of provincial capital Quetta amid harsh cold weather, insisting that they will bury the dead only when the prime minister personally visits them to assure protection.