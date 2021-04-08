Front Page, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 1:23 AM

Heroin seized in Kupwara

Police on Thursday said they have busted a narco-militant module in Panjitara area along Line of Control (LoC) in border town Karnah of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

SSP Kupwara, Sundeep Chakarvarthy, said that police and army conducted a search operation during which one Mukhtiyar Shah was held which led to recovery of nine-kilograms of heroin.

“The estimated market value of heroin is between Rs 50-60 crores,” the SSP said.

“The accused smuggler was peddling drugs to financially help the militants,” the SSP added.

