Heroin seized in Kupwara

Police on Thursday said they have busted a narco-militant module in Panjitara area along Line of Control (LoC) in border town Karnah of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

SSP Kupwara, Sundeep Chakarvarthy, said that police and army conducted a search operation during which one Mukhtiyar Shah was held which led to recovery of nine-kilograms of heroin.

“The estimated market value of heroin is between Rs 50-60 crores,” the SSP said.

“The accused smuggler was peddling drugs to financially help the militants,” the SSP added.