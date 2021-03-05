Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:02 AM

Highway remains closed for repairs

GK File Photo
GK File Photo

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended on Friday in connection with repair and maintenance of the road at various places between Banihal and Nashri in Ramban district.

Some parts of the district also remained cut off with Ramban town. However, Ramban-Batote stretch of the highway was open.

As per the official orders, the highway remains closed for traffic on every Friday to facilitate repair and maintenance of the road.

The order is being implemented strictly by the authorities concerned to ensure that contractor companies carry out the work smoothly and without any hindrance. These companies have been engaged by the NHAI to upgrade two-lane Jammu Srinagar National Highway alignments into four lane from Banihal to Jakhani in Udhampur.

A police officer informed that sub-contractor companies pressed heavy machinery for excavation and earth cutting at Magarkote Panthyal Maroog Seri Chamba and various other places between Banihal and Nashri.

