Hoteliers Club seeks special financial package for business revival

J&K Hoteliers Club (JKHC) has urged Lieutenant Governor administration to announce a special financial package for the business community of J&K who have been suffering for the past many years for various reasons.

In a statement issued here, JKHC said the LG administration announced a relief fund for some sections of the tourism sector which should be further enhanced and extended to other business sectors also.

“We don’t want any aid from the government but a financial package which would kickstart the business sectors,” said JKHC.

The JKHC chairman said that the banks should be asked not to charge interest on the loan amounts till the time the economy revives.

“Fresh capital infusion on low-interest rates, extended moratorium, tax holidays, amnesty on government user charges including electricity, water charges should be immediately announced,” it said.

He said small-time businessmen including traders, hawkers, vendors, transporters, growers, should also be given priority who are struggling to survive under the current lockdown period should be special soft loan packages so that they can start their business afresh after the lockdown is over. Tariq Rashid Ghani, Secretary-General JKHC also urged the LG administration to announce a 5-year tax holiday, amnesty on government use charges, moratorium on existing loans, fresh infusion of the capital to the interested business houses with low rate of interest.

