House to house searches in several villages of Shopian

Security forces carried out cordon and search operations in three villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district since Tuesday.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police ring-fenced Wathoo village on Wednesday morning and carried out a search operation.

He said that two other villages -DK Pora and Ramnagri – were searched on Tuesday.

The searches, according to the official, were conducted after information about the presence of militants in these villages.

The official said that all the three operations were called off as no militant was found in these villages.

At least six villages have been searched in the district since March 8.