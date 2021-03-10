Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:12 AM

House to house searches in several villages of Shopian

GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:12 AM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Security forces carried out cordon and search operations in three villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district since Tuesday.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police ring-fenced Wathoo village on Wednesday morning and carried out a search operation.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

He said that two other villages -DK Pora and Ramnagri – were searched on Tuesday.

The searches, according to the official, were conducted after information about the presence of militants in these villages.

The official said that all the three operations were called off as no militant was found in these villages.

Latest News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Photo

Decomposed male body found in J&K's Kishtwar

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

At least six villages have been searched in the district since March 8.

Related News