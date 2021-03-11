Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:26 AM

House to house searches in Sopore

Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:26 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Security forces conducted a cordon and search operation in Seer Jagir area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday evening.

Reports said that columns of army’s 52-RR, police and CRPF launched the operation in Manz Seer village and conducted house to house searches in the area, adding that forces installed lights so as to prevent the escape of militants from the area.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

Officials said the searches were started after reports about presence of militants in the area. Police said the searches were called off on late Thursday evening. 

Related News