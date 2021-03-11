House to house searches in Sopore

Security forces conducted a cordon and search operation in Seer Jagir area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday evening.

Reports said that columns of army’s 52-RR, police and CRPF launched the operation in Manz Seer village and conducted house to house searches in the area, adding that forces installed lights so as to prevent the escape of militants from the area.

Officials said the searches were started after reports about presence of militants in the area. Police said the searches were called off on late Thursday evening.