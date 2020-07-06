Today's Paper, World
Sajjad Hussain
Islamabad,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 1:59 AM

Hydropower project in PaKistan | Chinese firm signs USD 1.5 bn deal with Pakistan

Sajjad Hussain
Islamabad,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 1:59 AM

A Chinese company on Monday signed a USD 1.5 billion agreement with Pakistan to set up a hydropower project in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) under the ambitious CPEC project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the agreement with China Gezhouba for “Azad Pattan Hydropower Project” at a ceremony here.

Trending News

Advisor Bhatnagar reviews functioning of R&B, Jal Shakti Departments

Greater Kashmir

'40 Hotel Management, 6 ISRO seats added to PMSSS this year'

Database entry errors deny NFSA benefits to Tarzoo villagers in Sopore

90th anniversary of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulana Ahmadullah Shah observed

The project is located in Sadhanoti district of PaK on Jhelum river and is expected to be completed in 2026.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Originally valued at USD 46 billion, the CPEC projects were worth USD 62 billion as of 2017.

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through PaK.

Latest News
File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

Apni Party, CPI (M) urge JK Govt to roll back New Media Policy

Rana seeks regularization of ReK teachers, release of pay-scales

Farooq Abdullah expresses anguish over losses to standing crops by gusty winds

NPP stages protest, demands restoration of 4G mobile internet services in JK

The Ministry of External Affairs early this year said that Pakistan was told that entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India.

“A part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with an investment of USD 1.5 Billion, 700.7 MW Azad Pattan will involve no fuel import, thus enabling the country to move towards cheaper & greener power while generating local job opportunities,” according to an official statement issued by the Pakistan government.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Khan said that the project was an investment and would not be a burden on the country.

“We have learned a lot from the development of China, and the CPEC project will take Pakistan to the very top,” he said.

Khan said no attention was paid to cheap electricity in the past and the country paid a heavy price.

The project is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

A Chinese official last month admitted that the majority of the projects under the BRI are either adversely or partially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

About a fifth of the projects under the BRI, which aims to boost trade and investment across Asia, Africa and Europe to further China’s global influence, had been “seriously affected” by the pandemic, according to Wang Xiaolong, director-general of the foreign ministry”s international economic affairs department.

About 40 per cent of the projects were “adversely affected”, and a further 30-40 per cent were “somewhat affected” Wang said.

The projects which were disrupted included the CPEC.

Related News