Ibuprofen safe, doesn't raise Covid death risk: Study

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, is safe and does not lead to higher rates of death or severe disease in patients hospitalised with Covid-19, according to a new observational study of more than 72,000 people in the UK.

NSAIDs are common treatments for acute pain and rheumatological diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthrosis.

Early in the pandemic, there was debate on whether the use of such drugs increased the severity of Covid-19, which led to urgent calls for investigations between NSAIDs and Covid-19. But, the study, led by ISARIC CCP-UK (International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infection Consortium Clinical Characterisation Protocol United Kingdom), provides clear evidence that the continued use of NSAIDs in patients with Covid-19 is safe. The findings are published in The Lancet Rheumatology journal.