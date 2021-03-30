IGP admits 'security lapse' in Sopore attack

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday admitted that there was “some security lapse” in the Sopore attack yesterday even as he said an OGW of the militants has been arrested in the case.

Kumar while addressing media on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of a CRPF personnel killed in another militant attack in Lawaypora on Srinagar outskirts, said there had been “some security lapse” in the Sopore attack.

He said that the PSOs present at the spot could have repulsed the attack. “Their retaliation would have resulted in the killing of the militants or prevention of attack,” he said. “The PSOs have been suspended.”

Kumar said the municipal councilors had not informed police beforehand about their meeting. “We were not informed and there was no additional deployment there,” he said, adding that there were only four security men, two from the security wing and two from district police.

The IGP said that an Over Ground Worker of militants identified as Ashiq has been arrested in connection with the Sopore attack. “During his interrogation, Ashiq said that the attack was carried out by Mudasir Pandit along with a foreigner.”

“We carried out search operations at two places, but militants managed to escape,” he said. “In fact they had escaped before the cordon but very soon they will be neutralized.”

The Kashmir police officer said that the anti-militancy operations will be intensified.

About the arrest of Shopian youth in Baramulla on Monday by police, Kumar said that they had gone to see the graveyard where militants are buried. “It has been reported wrongly in the media,” he said.

The IGP Kashmir said vehicles with outside registration numbers are being used for militant attack or smuggling of drugs. “SOP is that within 15 days they have to register vehicles,” he added.

IGP chairs security review meeting

Meanwhile, the IGP Kashmir chaired a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir through video conferencing with Range DIsG and district SSsP of Kashmir Zone. DIG CKR Srinagar and SSP Srinagar attended the meeting at PCR Kashmir, a police handout said.

On the occasion, the IGP Kashmir was briefed by the participating officers about the overall security scenarios in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges.

While interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir urged them to revisit the existing security deployments including checkpoints/nakas at strategic locations, surprise nakas, limited surprise CASOs in crowded places, etc. He also urged the officers to strategise the deployments on day-to-day basis to thwart the nefarious designs of militants and anti-national elements in view of huge rush of tourists and upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the statement said.

He also stressed for better synergy and coordination with other security agencies deployed in their respective areas besides ensuring regular briefing of the manpower working under their command at all the levels on ground.

Highlighting the importance of the measures to be adopted post-militant attack, IGP Kashmir directed officers to formulate a proper SOP so that all proactive measures are adopted immediately which include CASOs, placing cut-off points on exit routes, use of drones, etc. to avoid the escape of culprits/suspects.

The IGP Kashmir also directed the officers to review the existing security deployed with the PPs/vulnerable persons residing in their respective areas. He further instructed officers to ensure better coordination and synergy with them, besides formulate a mechanism so that prior to their visit to any place or area they inform the local PCR/concerned Police Station, for their hassle free and secure movement.

It was also decided that a proper SOP regarding security of protected persons/vulnerable persons containing DOs/DON’Ts shall be formulated and issued shortly.

The IGP Kashmir also reiterated the need to enhance anti-militant grid by generating specific intelligence and intensify CASOs/anti-militant operations in their respective districts and take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in their respective areas.

He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil over the militant associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.