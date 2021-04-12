Today's Paper, World
New Haven (US),
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 2:12 AM

Immune-boosting drug helps before lung cancer surgery

Representational Image.
A drug that helps the immune system fight cancer gave dramatic results when used with chemotherapy before surgery in patients with operable lung tumors, doctors report.

One out of 4 patients given chemo and the Bristol Myers Squibb drug Opdivo had no signs of cancer remaining once they ultimately had surgery, a study of about 350 such people found.

Dr Roy Herbst, a lung specialist at the Yale Cancer Center, said he had no role in the study, whose results were reported Saturday at an American Association for Cancer Research conference, but has consulted for the maker of Opdivo and other cancer drugs.

Opdivo and similar drugs called checkpoint inhibitors work by removing a cloak that some cancer cells have that hides them from the immune system. They’re often used now for various cancers after surgery, and many studies are testing them before surgery as well.

Dr Patrick Forde at Johns Hopkins University led one such study of about 350 patients with lung cancers that had not spread widely. The cancers were not the type that can be treated with drugs that target certain gene mutations.

Patients were given three rounds of chemo and Opdivo several weeks apart or chemo alone.

When they had surgery, no cancer remained in 24% of those given the combo versus 2.2% of those who received just chemo.  

