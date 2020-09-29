Imposter arrested for posing as police officer

Police on Tuesday said it arrested an imposter for intimidation by posing as a police officer.

A statement said on September 27, police station Sherghari received a complaint from Sohail Ahmed Pinchoo of Noorbagh here, stating that he received threatening and harassed calls from a man over phone (9055786000) who posed as DySP Cargo.

The statement said a case (FIR No. 56/2020) under relevant sections of law was registered in the police station Sherghari and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, the statement said, officers were able to identify the accused as Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, son of Botakadal Lalbazar.

“He has been arrested and shifted to the police station. The accused person has deliberately registered his name as DySP CM residence in Truecaller app with the intention to cheat and threaten people,” said the statement. “Police are resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities.”