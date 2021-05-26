Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 3:00 AM

In a goodwill gesture, Army sends back cattle across LoC in Poonch

SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 3:00 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

In a goodwill gesture, Indian Army in Poonch Wednesday sent back six cattle that belonged to a man from Pakistan administered Kashmir and had crossed into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) two days ago.

Officials said than on Monday, Army men guarding a forward post on LoC saw six buffaloes crossing the LoC and that these animals were than guided to an Army camp.

Trending News

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

“Army decided to continue its goodwill gesture under which contact was established with Pakistan Army and on Wednesday evening, the six animals were handed back to Pakistan Army from a crossing point on LoC so that these could be returned to their owner,” the officials said.

PRO Army Lt Col Devandar Anand said that the cattle had been handed over to Pakistan Army through Chaka Da Bagh LoC point.

Related News