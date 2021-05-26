In a goodwill gesture, Army sends back cattle across LoC in Poonch

In a goodwill gesture, Indian Army in Poonch Wednesday sent back six cattle that belonged to a man from Pakistan administered Kashmir and had crossed into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) two days ago.

Officials said than on Monday, Army men guarding a forward post on LoC saw six buffaloes crossing the LoC and that these animals were than guided to an Army camp.

“Army decided to continue its goodwill gesture under which contact was established with Pakistan Army and on Wednesday evening, the six animals were handed back to Pakistan Army from a crossing point on LoC so that these could be returned to their owner,” the officials said.

PRO Army Lt Col Devandar Anand said that the cattle had been handed over to Pakistan Army through Chaka Da Bagh LoC point.