In Kashmir, National Lok Adalat held at Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara

In pursuance to the directions of National Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat was Saturday conducted at Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Kupwara districts of Kashmir division.

The Lok Adalat was organised to settle pre-litigation, pending cases in the courts particularly MACT, matrimonial, family disputes, labour disputes, civil and criminal cases, bank recovery cases, electricity and water bills besides cases related to other civil matters.

SRINAGAR

A National Lok Adalat was organised under the Chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar Muhammad Akram Choudhary at District Court Complex Moominabad Srinagar, in which cases as per NALSA directions were fixed.

On the occasion, eight Benches were constituted for settlement of cases.

A total of 1162 cases were taken up for amicable settlement out of which 909 Cases settled. Besides this, Rs 58,05,000 was awarded as compensation by MACT Srinagar and Rs 56,100 was collected as settlement amount by different courts. A fine of Rs 42,800 was also collected.

Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, Noor Muhammad Mir coordinated the National Lok Adalat at Srinagar.

GANDERBAL

The District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal held National Lok Adalat in the district under the supervision of Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Ganderbal, Shazia Tabassum.

On the occasion, two benches were constituted at Ganderbal and Kangan who took up the identified matters for amicable settlement.

A total number of 99 cases were taken up before the said National Lok Adalat Benches of which 11 cases were settled through amicable settlement and an amount of Rs 4200 was realised as fine.

SHOPIAN

The National Lok Adalat was held at District Court Complex Shopian under the chairmanship of Chairman District Legal Services Authority Shopian.

On the occasion, two benches were constituted who took up the cases for amicable settlement.

A total of 48 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat of which 17 cases have been settled by mediation and reconciliation. An amount of Rs 10,100 was recovered as fine and deposited in government treasury.

KULGAM

A National Lok Adalat was held at District Court Complex Kulgam under the chairmanship of Prinicpal District and Sessions Judge Kulgam Tahir Khursheed Raina (Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kulgam).

Four benches were constituted, two at headquarters and one each at D H Pora and Qazigund.

In National Lok Adalat 127 cases were taken up of which 84 cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs 32900 was realised as fine in different cases.

KUPWARA

The National Lok Adalat was held at district Kupwara by the District Legal Services Authority Kupwara.

A total of 167 cases were taken up before seven benches constituted by Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kupwara Tasleem Arif, across district Kupwara in the court complexes of Kupwara, Handwara, Sogam and Tangdhar.

A total of 101 cases pending in various courts were disposed by amicable settlements which even led to settlement of Rs 2, 53,639 as compensation and fine. Twenty four pre-litigation cases were settled including bank recovery and public utility services in the National Lok Adalat.

Members of Bar, revenue officers and bank managers, and people at large participated in the National Lok Adalat through virtual means and physically on need basis after observing all SOPs of the COVID-19.