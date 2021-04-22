Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:52 PM

Incessant rains hit normal life in Srinagar

Waterlogging in several city areas
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:52 PM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Normal life was affected in the summer capital due to incessant rains on Thursday.

Rains caused waterlogging in several city areas hampering smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

Roads in many areas including Lal Chowk, Residency Road, MA Road, Munwarabad, Bohri Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, ZainaKadal, Khayam, Polo View witnessed massive waterlogging. The dilapidated roads also turned into cesspool. Photographs of dilapidated road with water logging of areas including Bemina, Batamaloo, Syed Abad Soiteng, Pantha Chowk, Dalgate, Nishat, Sour and other localities also went viral on social media. Netizens also uploaded photographs and videos of waterlogging occurred in different areas and raised questions over the concerned authorities’ inaction.

“Waterlogged roads, traffic jams, potholes, and inattention by authorities have become a norm now in Srinagar city,” said an angry group of people at Fateh Kadal.

They added that primarily a drainage system must be constructed to keep rainwater off the roads, localities and markets. Residents of Rambagh complained that due to lack of attention of authorities, drains are getting clogged.

Latest News
File: Aman Farooq/ GK

2030 fresh covid-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in J&K

GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Mehraj Ahmad, a local of Barbarshah said that keeping the drains clean and maintaining proper garbage disposal is one of the key responsibilities of the municipality of any city.

He said that existing drainage system should be regularly cleaned and desilted.

SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan told Greater Kashmir that dewatering operations were carried throughout the day.

He added that all 85 permanent dewatering stations are functional and 34 mobile dewatering pumps have been installed at vulnerableplaces, besides 15 sucker jetting machines.

“To tackle the water logging problem, we have upgraded 28 dewatering stations while upgradation of rest is under progress. We have increased their capacity from five to ten times,” he said while replying to a query. He added that desilting process is going on and have been carried in various areas including Parimpora and some other areas.

He added that experts have prepared a project with an aim to redressed water logging problem in city, adding, “It will be executed shortly.”

Tagged in ,
Related News