Inclement weather to continue till Monday

Rains lashed Kashmir plains and the higher reaches received fresh snowfall today even as the Meteorological Department forecast said that the wet spell will continue till Monday.

As per MeT, the Valley including summer capital Srinagar received moderate rainfall since Tuesday night sending the temperatures down. Ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir and several other higher reaches of the Valley received fresh snowfall.

Srinagar recorded 3.4 millimetres of rainfall during the last two days while Qazigund recorded almost 6.5 mm rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per MeT data, Pahalgam recorded 7 mm, Kupwara 2.2 mm, Kokernag 3.2 mm rainfall during the last two days.

The inclement weather has led to sharp fall in temperatures after the Valley witnessed pleasant weather in February and first week of this month. The day temperature in Srinagar had touched almost 20 degrees Celsius earlier this month. However, people could be seen once again using woollen clothes and heating appliances for the last three days as temperatures dropped sharply.

Srinagar recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 4.3 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Tuesday night. Gulmarg was the only station which recorded sub-zero temperatures in the Valley on Tuesday night at minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the MeT has predicted widespread rains to continue for the next two days till Saturday.

The MeT advisory has issued a “yellow alert” for Thursday and Friday saying that there were chances of “widespread rains” during these two days which could cause disruption of traffic on the 270-kilometre Srinagar- Jammu National Highway. It may be mentioned that the Valley after witnessing a harsh winter and record-breaking minus temperatures had seen signs of an early arrival of spring.