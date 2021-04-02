national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 1:35 AM

India overtakes US in daily Covid cases

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 1:35 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

India has overtaken the US to become the country with second-highest daily Covid-19 cases in the world. Brazil leads the chart with 91,097 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 81,466 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. About 77,718 new cases were reported in the US on April 1. India has been witnessing a spike in cases since the last three weeks.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

COVID-19 | Expert panel allows clinical trials for 3rd dose of Covaxin

Dwivedi releases book 'Think Positive and Big' at Jammu

Prof J P Sharma takes over as VC SKUAST-K

Greater Kashmir

3 persons fall unconscious while cleaning trench in Handwara

India recorded its first Coronavirus case on January 30 last year and since then, a total of 1,23,03,131 people have been infected. In the US, the first case was found on January 22 and has now surged to 30,538,427, respectively.

However, in terms of daily numbers, India is the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil.

Within the country, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

COVID-19 | Expert panel allows clinical trials for 3rd dose of Covaxin

Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

File Photo

Good Friday reminds us about sacrifices of Jesus Christ: PM Modi

Christians mark Good Friday with religious zeal

If the total deaths are considered, India is at the fourth position after the US, Brazil and Mexico. About 469 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,62,927.

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 129.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.82 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 203,210 fatalities.

Related News