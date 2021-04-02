India overtakes US in daily Covid cases

India has overtaken the US to become the country with second-highest daily Covid-19 cases in the world. Brazil leads the chart with 91,097 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 81,466 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. About 77,718 new cases were reported in the US on April 1. India has been witnessing a spike in cases since the last three weeks.

India recorded its first Coronavirus case on January 30 last year and since then, a total of 1,23,03,131 people have been infected. In the US, the first case was found on January 22 and has now surged to 30,538,427, respectively.

However, in terms of daily numbers, India is the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil.

Within the country, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state.

If the total deaths are considered, India is at the fourth position after the US, Brazil and Mexico. About 469 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,62,927.

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 129.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.82 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 203,210 fatalities.