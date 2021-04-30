India records over 66 lakh COVID cases in April, highest since pandemic broke out

India reported more than 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April, making it the worst month of the pandemic, and the total number of new cases recorded during the month is equivalent to what was earlier witnessed in over six months, showing the enormity of the second wave of COVID-19.

With a record number of over 3.86 lakh new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 1,87,67,962 — from 1,21,49,335 at the end of March 2021.

Earlier, it had taken more than six months since September 22, 2020 for the caseload to increase by over 66 lakh.

The health ministry said since April, there has been a steep rise in the number of cases.

From April 5 onwards, the country saw over one lakh cases being reported in a day, while from April 15, the single-day rise in the number of cases went past two lakh and from April 22, it started recording over three lakh daily cases.