'Indian hockey team need to improve on finishing skills'

Following a successful tour of Argentina and Europe, Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Hardik Singh on Thursday said the national side needs to improve its finishing skills and work on the coordination to do well in the Olympics.

“I think we need to improve on our finishing. We should convert those chances we create in the opponent’s D. We can also work on our coordination, which would help us control the game against our opponents,” Hardik said in a release issued by Hockey India.

“We want to keep improving each and every day, and keep this momentum going by sticking to our daily training goals.”

Playing its first top international competition after a one-year hiatus, the Indian team won the first match via a penalty shoot-out, before registering a 3-0 win over hosts Argentina in the second game of the two-leg FIH pro league.

The 22-year-old from Jalandhar attributed their success at the recent tours of Argentina and Europe to the high-intensity training at the camp.

“The Argentina and Europe success are an outcome of high-intensity training, which we have been doing at the camp for one year,” he said.

“We trained in such a way that it has kept us in that competitive frame of mind throughout. We have been creating match situations in our training, which I feel has really helped us during our tour.”

