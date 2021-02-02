India's 1st amputee clinic launched

A first of its kind in India, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has launched an amputee clinic, Director Jagat Ram said on Tuesday.

Formally inaugurated on Monday, the clinic has been set up to improve amputation patient care by providing collection of services under one roof and with significant coordination.

Lauding the initiative, the Director said its basic intent is to unify all diverse sections in the hospital with some upgradations where needed, to provide appropriate management to amputees to guide them in their path to rehabilitation in society.