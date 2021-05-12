Srinagar, Today's Paper
International Nurses day | 'We will emerge successfully from gloom of COVID19'

SMHS Hospital nursing staff reiterate their commitment to healthcare
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

On the International Nurses Day, the SMHS Nursing Staff has reiterated their commitment to healthcare in this deadly pandemic while celebrating the day with Covid-19 patients to instill hope among the victims at a time of desperate struggle against virus.

As this pandemic  took a heavy toll of nurses across the world, Nursing staff in SMHS and other hospitals keep their guard up to deliver their services and strengthening the back bone of healthcare in Srinagar and other districts.

“The surge in Covid positive cases has constrained health sector everywhere, but nurses in Kashmir are motivated to execute their services to withstand this pandemic.” This was maintained by Assistant Matron, SMHS Shapoo, leading the fight against covid-19.disease.

Congratulating all the nursing staff in J&K, she said,  “We, nurses  are frontline workers executing our duties with full dedication and high spirits to help our government, society and entire humanity to come out of this challenging phase”.

She said that the SMHS nursing staff are standing with patients every time to ensure that their oxygen supply is sustained besides providing all necessary medical requirements and logistics including medicine.

She said, “Nurses are first to attend to the Covid patients and supporting them with oxygen and drugs”. She maintained that there isn’t any issue regarding treatment of infected persons in the hospital as SMHS hospital is equipped with adequate number of beds supplemented with abundant oxygen.

Reiterating commitment, she said that nurses are giving best of their capabilities and hoped that like last year, Kashmir will emerge successfully from the gloom of Covid-19  pandemic.

Also, she appealed relatives of Covid patients admitted in SMHS hospital to avoid frequent visits saying that it is imperative to break the chain of virus spread, as nurses are taking due care of all the patients without any discrimination.

