Iran marks 1979 revolution anniversary

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution — on wheels this time, rather than traditional rallies and marches amid the worst COVID19 outbreak in the Middle East.

Waving Iranian flags, chanting “Death to America,” “Death to Israel” and burning U.S. And Israeli flags as has become a ritual in Iranian protests, Iranians in cars and on bikes commemorated the 42nd anniversary of the revolution that ousted the West-backed monarchy and brought Islamists to power.

In the capital, Tehran, processions of cars and other vehicles started out from 12 different points on Wednesday morning, driving through the streets to circle Tehran’s iconic Azadi Square, the traditional place of gatherings for anniversaries.

The country’s military also put three ballistic missiles on display near Azadi square as army paratroopers jumped in nearby and schools’ chorus performed on many junctions.