Today's Paper, World
GK News Network
Dubai,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 12:54 AM

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

GK News Network
Dubai,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 12:54 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Iranian state television is reporting that a scientist that Israel has alleged led a military nuclear program in early 2000s has been “assassinated.”

 State TV Friday cited sources confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Trending News
Representational Photo. Source: picpedia.org

Uri resident found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chattabal Srinagar

Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Night temperatures improve marginally in J&K, Ladakh

It said it would offer more information shortly.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called “Amad,” or “Hope” program. Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that “Amad” program ended in the early 2000s. Its inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites. (AP)

Related News