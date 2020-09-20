Is Anybody Listening? | Chanapora residents demand macadamization of roads

The PHE Department had laid underground water pipes at main road Chanapora, Srinagar a few weeks back. However, the kind of work being done here on the roads is creating hurdles for the pedestrian and vehicular movement. The residents of Chanapora are demanding immediate repair work and macadamization of the affected area.

Residents of Chanapora, Srinagar.

Rehbar-e-Khail teachers seek regularisation of services

We, the physical education teachers appointed under the ‘Rehbar-e- Khail’ scheme in 2019, request the concerned authorities to address our grievances. The scheme was envisaged to overcome the ever-growing unemployment crisis in the then state of Jammu and Kashmir. Almost 3000 highly talented youth having qualified, Ph.D., M.Phil; NET, SET were employed under this scheme. The initial salary was fixed at Rs.30,00 per month, which is a meagre amount for survival amid the growing inflation and is a fraction of minimum wages guaranteed under the constitution of India. We were given to understand that the government is committed to sympathetically revise the policy from time to time to alleviate our grievances.

In this regard, honourable Lt Governor had constituted a high-level committee to look into the matter in Feb 2020. Since then, we did not hear any statement from the concerned authorities vis-a-vis our future. The silence of Government over the issue has only increased our stress levels as we foresee a dark future. Government is requested to consider our genuine demands sympathetically.

Syed Aijaz

Ph.D Research Scholar

Address grievance of Gasiyar Mohalla residents

We, the residents of Mohalla Gasiyar, Hawal Srinagar, had requested the R&B Department that the link road leading to our mohalla from Gasiyar Chowk often gets flooded by drain water as it gets chocked. The foul smell coming from the drains cause inconvenience to the residents. We request the concerned officials to take necessary steps in this regard so that the difficulties faced by inhabitants are resolved as early as possible.

Residents of Mohalla Gasiyar,Hawal, Srinagar through Ghulam Mustafa

Contractual lecturers seek continuation of services

Hundreds of lecturers working on academic arrangement basis in different higher secondary schools of Valley have been disengaged in the midest of academic session by the concerned authorities. It is pertinent to mention that these lecturers have been rendering their credible services to the department and have proved themselves much better for the academic merit and excellence of the student community. Most of these lecturers are highly qualified with NET/SET/ Mphil & possess good teaching experiences in their respective subjects.

The fate and career of hundreds of unemployed youth is at stake despite qualifying examination thrice in their respective subjects. Though many a times delegations representing contractual lecturers personally met the higher ups especially Advisor to Governor & Director School Education for rehiring and continuing of their services and despite assurances from the aforesaid officials, no formal order has been issued in our favour.

We appeal the Honourable Governor Manoj Sinha to personally intervene into the matter on humanitarian grounds, keeping in view the needs and aspirations of educated unemployed youth and career of thousands of students and issue formal directions to Director School Education for our rehiring and continuation of services.

Imtiyaz Hassan Nanil

Residents of Shadab Colony, Ahmadnagar demand macadamisation of road

We, the residents of Shadab Colony (Lane A), 90 Feet Road, Ahmad Nagar, Srinagar, would like to bring to the notice of higher authorities the condition of our lane which has been kept unattended for the last two years, after completion of the drainage system. We face a lot of difficulties, especially during the winter season. The concerned authorities have been requested several times for blacktopping of this shabby road and were promised that the same shall be completed during the summer. We request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps for blacktopping of the said lane.

Residents of Shadab Colony Lane_A, 90 Feet Road, Ahmad Nagar

Syed Nazir Ahmad

Usmaan Abad, Mal Bagh and Naseem Bagh residents demand transformer

We, the residents of Usmaan Abad, Mal Bagh, Naseem Bagh, demand the concerned authorities to address our long pending demand of allotment of a transformer to our expanding colony. The population is increasing at an alarming rate, and the transformer is only 250 KV.Secondly, the load on the different phase-line is erratic and uneven. The condition of the wires near the transformer is pathetic and need to be changed. The Lane of Usmaan Abad -C(Main) towards Bagati-Shora lane are having four electric lines while as our lane of Usmaan Abad-D link to Acha Bagh has three electric lines and more number of residents, which creates an imbalance to the transformer load. The junior engineers and other staff were appraised about the issue many times, but they never balance the load.

We have been demanding transformer since November 2018 and the case lies at Khanyaar division office and SEE office. We request the concerned authorities to address our grievance at the earliest.

Residents of Usmaan Abad, Mala Bagh Link, Acha Bagh, Naseem Bagh

Address grievances of IUST students

We, the students of IUST final semester request the concerned authorities to address our grievances. Many students who are to appear in the exams have been drastically affected by COVID and are still trying to recuperate from it. It will be a colossal risk for such students to travel to university, and it is a potent threat of everyone getting infected. Most of the students are from far-flung areas who used to stay in hostels, attending exams for them will be a massive undertaking as students have to reach the university from areas like Ladakh, Uri, Sopore, Kupwara, Baramulla, Kokernag to name a few. Public transport is unsafe with no protocols being followed, so even travelling to the university is a risk to students’ health. Students who have admissions for further studies have to present migration certificate and provisional degree by or before 30 September, so any more delay in exams will cost them their admission and be a severe blow to their career. Students have to appear in Gate next year, and with every delay in exams, they get less and less time for preparation. More than 38 faculty members have tested positive in IUST, and it is also a quarantine centre, so it is not a safe environment for exams to be conducted. The supplementary exams that were conducted offline, no protocols or social distancing was observed there. Every educational institute has eased the situation for student convenience and safety; only IUST is putting the lives of students in danger. We now request the authorities to look into the matter.

Students

Mehjoor Nagar residents appeal for completion of stone filling work

We, the residents of Dilshad Colony near Marriage Hall, Mehjoor Nagar, want to draw the attention of Corporator, SMC Ward Mehjoor Nagar towards our lane in which stone filling work was done about two weeks ago. However, the work was not completed. The road is totally unsafe for walking, even vehicles cannot ply due to sharp stone filling. We urge the concerned authorities to look into the matter as soon as possible.

Residents