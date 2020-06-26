Israel, UAE launch partnership to fight coronavirus

Israeli research companies and private companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will work together to combat the Covid19 pandemic, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.

Speaking at an Israel Air Force pilots’ course graduation ceremony on Thursday, Netanyahu said: “This cooperation will be in research and technology development, in areas that will improve the health security of the entire region.”

In a report last month, The Jerusalem Post said that three Gulf States had expressed interest in cooperating with Israel on combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Bahrain and another Gulf state reached out to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, expressing interest in the hospital’s response to the pandemic.