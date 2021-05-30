It's a long battle

After a prolonged lockdown we might see some relaxation in the days ahead. But have we learnt the lessons from the wrong behaviours exhibited last year that led to the dangerous second wave? This question must be addressed with all the seriousness. People need to be more cautious and adhere to the guidelines strictly, more than before. The new surge in the cases of infection, and the consequent deaths, that we witnessed from the last week of the month of March, 2021, did unimaginable damage to life and livelihood. Pan India there was a steep rise in cases, and governments in all the stats took hard steps to restrict the movement of people, so that the spread of this pandemic was somehow curtailed. That is what led to continuation of lockdown over many weeks. Finally, the time for gradual relaxation is nearing, so that the routine activities can be resumed. This is primarily done to save the economy from a total collapse, otherwise these relaxations would automatically mean more chances of a spike. And let’s not forget we are now being told that the third wave can be even more threatening, especially to children: though the knowledge about this virus is constantly getting updated. In that case it means that people need to be more cautious and adhere to guidelines strictly. Since the vaccine to this infection is still not covering the entire population the main defence we have is the observance of the safety protocols. Though the government is trying to cover more people under the vaccination programme, the time it actually fructifies we cannot lower the guard. We will have to face disturbances for some more time, and we must prepare ourselves for that in every respect. The government should now take decisions that are refined and thought through in light of the past experiences. We now have a bundle of information, data, and experience at our back. So any decisions taken by the government in this regard should be more effective. It is a difficult time, and taking decisions is a tough task. But in all this, the adherence to the basic protection guidelines, wearings masks and maintaining distance, should be emphasised with a renewed vigour.