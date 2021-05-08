Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemns attack on worshippers in east Jerusalem

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has condemned the alleged Israeli police’s “storming” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the attack on worshippers in which more than 200 were injured.

In a statement, the JamiatUlama-i-Hind General Secretary MaulanaMahmoodMadani said to attack worshipers in the mosque is clearly terror act.

“We call it provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a severe violation of human rights and international accords,” he said.

He urged the international community especially the UN, World Muslim League, EU, the Government of India to work to end repeated Israeli “aggression” against the Palestinians and Al-Aqsa.

Jamiat also condemned that confiscating of private property in occupied East Jerusalem territory. “Any forced evictions in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem must be called amount to war crimes.”