'Jammu Declaration' seeks equal role for all in decision making: Rana

Describing ‘Jammu Declaration’ a robust and forward-looking concept to empower the people with equal and participatory role in the decision making, National Conference (NC) Provincial President Devender Singh Rana Sunday said that it should be a win-win situation for all, with no region or sub-region having hegemony over the other.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Rana while interacting with the people at Chibba, Surinsar, Sagoon, Chilla, Nagola and Polsar in Nagrota as saying that the declaration would break the conservative path of tackling the urges and aspirations of the people at large and pave way for a progressive mechanism to ensure that no region or section of the society nurtures sense of deprivation or discrimination. Rana expressed satisfaction over the concept getting overwhelming support from a cross-section of people, primarily for being apolitical and inclusive in essence.

He said new thoughts and ideas were pouring in to make the declaration a way forward for steering Jammu and Kashmir to an era of peace and progress with mutual trust and amity forming the core of its existence.

Rana said that he hoped that people of J&K would rise above politics and work towards restoring the inclusive character of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The declaration is a way forward in strengthening religious bonds among communities besides reinforcing trust and unity between diverse regions,” he said.

Rana said the declaration, emanating from the pluralistic region of Jammu, would encourage all the religions, and ethnic groups, regions and sub-regions to unite and work for the common cause of making the life of people better.

“It actually represents the idea of J&K and will engage the people in inter-region and intra-regional dialogue to bridge the fault-lines that have unfortunately surfaced due to trust deficit over the years,” he said.

Rana said that this spirit was hugely on display during three decades ago when “Duggarland” opened up its arms for all those in distress, irrespective of religion or caste.