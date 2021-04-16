Jammu & Kashmir administration amends mining lease rule

J&K Department of Mining Friday amended the rule pertaining to grant of Mining Lease or Quarry License by extending the time period of “six months” to “one year” to “complete the formalities by the bidder, including deposition of remaining bid amount.”

The bidder cannot not extract or allow any extraction till such mining lease or quarry license is granted.

“SO 137- In exercise of the powers conferred by section 15 read with section 23C of the Mines and Minerals (development and regulation) Act, 1957 (central Act No 67 of 1957), the Government hereby direct that in sub-rule (9) of the rule 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, storage, transportation of minerals and prevention of illegal mining rules, 2016, for the words “six months”, the words “one year”, shall be substituted,” read an order issued by the Commissioner/Secretary to the government, Department of Mining, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

Sub-rule 9 of the rule 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, storage, transportation of minerals and prevention of illegal mining rules, 2016 states, “Once a bid is provisionally accepted, Director shall issue Letter of Intent (LoI) to the concerned bidder to complete the formalities as required for the grant of Mining Lease or Quarry License under these rules within a period of six months, including deposition of remaining bid amount. The concerned bidder shall not extract or allow any extraction till such mining lease or quarry license is granted.”