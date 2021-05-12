ADGP Mukesh Singh felicitated inspector Rajesh Anand

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh Wednesday congratulated Inspector Rajesh Anand, the captain of J&K Roller Hockey master’s team for clinching Gold Medal in recently concluded 58th National Roller Skating Championship held at Chandigarh from March 31 to April 11, 2021.

A statement of J&K Police said that Inspector Rajesh Anand is a State awardee who also played in Indian team of Roller Hockey as skipper and is presently functioning as coach of Indian Roller Hockey Team and International Referee of Roller Hockey.

It said that Inspector Rajesh Anand has participated in international competitions for 17 times from 1987 to 2010 in Asian and World championships.

The statement said that he also remained captain of national team from 1997 to 2010 and under his captaincy, Indian team won bronze medals for five times at 3rd Asian Roller Skating Championship, China (Hangzhou) in 1989, 7th Asian Roller Skating Championship, South Korea in 1997, 11th Asian Roller Skating Championship, Korea in 2005, 13th Asian Roller Skating Championship, China in 2010 and 14th Asian Roller Skating Championship, Taiwan (Kaohsiung).