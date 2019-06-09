Advisor Sharma reviews water supply position in Jammu

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma Sunday chaired a review meeting of PHE Department and took stock of drinking water scenario in Jammu division.

Chief Engineer PHE, Vinod Gupta, besides other senior officers of the department attended the meeting.

While reviewing the overall drinking water position in Jammu, the Advisor called for taking necessary corrective measures to augment the supply, especially in the Jammu city and dry belt in the periphery. He directed the Chief Engineer and concerned Executive Engineers to personally monitor the supply position and plug the gaps, if any to ensure regular water supply to the people during the scorching summer months. He instructed the officers to regularly conduct field visits for checking water supply position and deployment of water tankers in the vulnerable areas so that the people may not suffer for the want of drinking water in the summer season.

The Advisor directed for establishment of a transformer and machinery bank to meet the emergencies in case of machinery breakdown. Several other issues related to the upgradation of PHE sector including, setting up of electric sub stations for smooth functioning of water supply schemes under “languishing initiative” were discussed in detail.