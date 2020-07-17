Jammu, Today's Paper
CB Jammu raids houses of 'fraudsters' in Surankote village

Crime Branch Jammu has raided the houses of retired zonal education officer (ZEO) and other person from village Gunthal, Surankote in district Poonch for their alleged involvement in appointment through fake documents and preparing double service books of the same person in Education department.

In a statement, CB Jammu said, “A team of the investigating agency raided and searched houses of the accused persons retired Z E O Abdul Khaliq s/o Bagga Paswal at village Gunthal, Surnakote District Poonch and Mohammed Ajwar Khan s/o Mehtab Din Khan R/O village Gunthal, Surankote District Poonch as part of the investigation in case FIR No. 21/2018 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471/RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act  for their involvement in appointment through fake documents and preparing double service books of the same person in Education Department.”

The CB statement said that the searches were conducted in the presence of a Magistrate- Imtiaz Ahmed Khan Naib Tehsildar Buffliaz, which was focused on collection of incriminating documents and evidences in the case.

