Govt evacuates 1,09,358 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,09,358 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 43 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 33,532 stranded passengers while about 75,826 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Therefore, a total of about 1,09,358 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 43 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, about 869 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 3 to June 4 mornings while 827 passengers have reached today in the 22nd Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 22 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 17,836 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

As per the official communiqué, of 75,826 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till June 2, 2020 (morning) included 19849 from Punjab; 22198 from Himachal Pardesh, 25 from Andhra Pardesh, 7061 from Delhi, 1404 from Gujrat, 3344 from Rajasthan, 4374 from Haryana, 162 from Chattisgarh, 3677 from Uttarakhand, 1102 from Maharashtra, 4773 from Uttar Pradesh, 64 from Odisha, 268 from Assam and 1207 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1447 from Chandigarh, 698 from Telengana, 122 from Karnataka, 23 from Tamilnadu, 52 from Chennai, 327 from Bihar, 171 from West Bengal, 113 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal, 3 from Goa and 3271 from other states and UTs.