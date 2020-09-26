Today's Paper, World
IANS
New York,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 1:52 AM

J&J Covid vaccine produces strong immune response in early trials

IANS
New York,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 1:52 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson produced a strong immune response against novel coronavirus in early-to-mid stage clinical trials, a report said.

According to the CNN, early results from a Phase 1/2a clinical trial show that it was well tolerated and even one dose appeared to produce a strong immune response in almost all of the 800 participants.

Trending News

B2V3: Training imparted to visiting officers at SKICC

Advisor Sharma condoles demise of Shamsudin

Will bring governance to grassroots: Advisor Farooq Khan

Secretary led officers visit model tribal cluster villages in Samba

The trial included two age groups: 18-55 and 65 and above and looked at the safety and side-effects of two different doses. Initial findings from the trials suggest that the vaccine does provoke an immune response and is safe enough to move into large-scale trials.

During the study, the researchers found that 99 per cent of the participants (age 18-55) in both dose groups developed antibodies against the virus 29 days after getting vaccinated.

The analysis found that most of the side-effects, like fever, headache, fatigue, body ache and injection-site pain, were mild and got resolved after a couple of days. Some of the participants will be receiving a second shot of the vaccine as part of the trials. The vaccine called Ad26.COV2.S  uses the same technology used for Johnson & Johnson’s Ebola, Zika, HIV and RSV vaccines.

Latest News

Pulwama: Teacher arrested for issuing threats to locals

Representational Pic

Police file chargesheet against 4 LeT militants, 3 OGWs

Dulloo inaugurates 'Gauri Healthy Heart Project'

Have majority support to lead JKPM: Javaid Mir

According to the report, Phase 3 trials will examine the safety and effectiveness of a single dose against a placebo to prevent symptomatic Covid-19.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to enrol 60,000 adult volunteers at more than 200 sites in the US and internationally. “The fact that the trials will examine the efficacy of a single dose of the vaccine, instead of two doses, should expedite results,” Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson’s chief scientific officer, was quoted as saying by the CNN.

So far, it’s the only Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial in the US that is testing a single-dose of the vaccine.

Related News