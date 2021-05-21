J&K admin officers take pledge on 'National Anti-terrorism Day'

All the Administrative Secretaries along with the officers of their departments Friday participated in the “anti-terrorism pledge taking ceremony” held simultaneously at Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar.

The pledge was administered by Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance at Civil Secretariat, Jammu and AtalDulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

They vowed that they would uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.

The ceremony was part of the country-wide campaign being observed under the aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and marked by taking this pledge by all the officers working for government establishments.