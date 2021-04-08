J&K Bank win 28th Annual Football Championship

Continuing its dominance in local football, J&K Bank FC on Thursday lifted the 28th Annual football championship title defeating Real Kashmir FC Reserves in the final played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

The match, played under lights, turned out as a keenly contested affair with both sides trying their best to outdo each other. Though Real Kashmir FC dominated the 1st half, however no goal was scored. At the end of the 1st half, the score was 0-0.

In the 2nd half, J&K Bank dominated things from the start and looked in full rhythm. Its two star players, Danish Farooq and Farhan Ganie, looked in full flow and frequently created problems for Real Kashmir FC. Farhan was the one who broke the deadlock by scoring the opening goal of the match. Later on, Danish doubled the lead for Bank but that goal was disallowed. Till the end, it was a close contest with Real Kashmir FC coming close on a number of occasions to level the score. However, they were denied by the solid defense and quality keeping of J&K Bank keeper. In the end, J&K Bank emerged as the winner by 1-0 and lifted the title.

Chairman J&K Bank RK Chibber and Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gull were guests on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners. Joint Secretary J&K Sports Council was the guest of honour. Among others present on the occasion included J&K Football Association President ZA Thakur, DFA President Fayaz Sofi, JKFA General Secretary Professor Bashir and former international footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo.

The tournament started last month, first in Jammu and followed by matches in Kashmir province. In the tournament, teams from all districts of J&K participated. Top two teams from both provinces qualified for the semifinals. From Kashmir, J&K Bank and Real Kashmir FC had qualified for semifinals while from Jammu province, Heroes FC Jammu and J&K Police had qualified. In semifinals, J&K Bank beat Heroes FC while as in another Real Kashmir had defeated J&K Police.