J&K Police holds functions

Representational Photo
J&K Police Friday observed the ‘National Anti-terrorism Day’ and took a “pledge to fight against the menace of terrorism” was taken in all Police establishments across Kashmir.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the main function was organised at District Police Lines, Srinagar where IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar led the officers and policemen in administering the ‘National Anti-terrorism Day’ pledge.

The statement said that similar pledge functions were also held at all Kashmir-based District Police Headquarters and J&K Police Armed battalions. It said that these pledge functions were led by the respective district SSPs.

The statement said that a pledge function led by SSP PCR Kashmir, Zubair Ahmad Khan was also held at PCR Kashmir during which officers and officials took the pledge.

