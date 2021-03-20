JKCEGA expresses gratitude to LG administration

The J&K Civil Engineering Graduates Association (JKCEGA) has expressed its gratitude to Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha for expediting the regularization of incharge promotions on substantive basis in Jal Shakti Department.

In a statement issued here, the association hailed the order of regularization of 137 Executive Engineers on Substantive basis.

“Jal Shakti Department has confirmed the services of 137 Exens, 29 S.E’s and 06 Chief Engineers in recent past, ever large regularization in the history of the department,” it reads.

The association has expressed gratitude to the LG and his advisor, Chief Secretary and Commissioner / Secretary, JSD for addressing the genuine demand of the engineers and fast tracking the regularization.

The association has appealed the administration to fill up all the vacancies at all levels so that the vital projects of national importance could be completed at the earliest.