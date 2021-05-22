J&K's positivity rate at 16.73%

Jammu and Kashmir’s test positivity rate for Covid-19 has increased to nearly 17 percent between May 16 to 22 with 12 districts out of 20 recording over 10 percent positivity rate, revealed the union health ministry data.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the 18 states/ Union territories which have reported over 15 percent positivity rate from May 16 to 22. The positivity rate of J&K is 16.73 percent, which is higher than the national test positivity rate for Covid.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in India has declined from 24.83 per cent on May 10 to 12.45 per cent on May 22.

As per the union health ministry’s data, 12 districts of J&K have reported over 10 percent positivity rate since May 16. In India, 382 districts which include 12 districts of J&K have reported greater than 10 percent positivity rate.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to the total number of people who have been tested.

A high value of positivity rate suggests high coronavirus infection rate, implying greater prevalence of the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, the positivity rate should remain below 5% for two weeks, before a government could start easing restrictions.

With no let up in Covid spike in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has extended lockdown till May 31. J&K is under Corona curfew with an aim to curtail the chances of spread of virus.

A senior health department official said that high positivity rate is a cause of concern. “Community spread of virus is one of the reasons for the high positivity rate, in some labs we are seeing very high positivity rates, mostly after people have either joined some marriage gatherings or social gatherings.”

As per the government’s expert advisory committee the mutation of the virus and double mutants are the main reason behind the high spread of infection cases in the Union Territory.