JKTPO, JKIT-IDC, India SME Forum join hands to promote J&K as IT Hub

With a strong emphasis on IT and digital transformation, Government of Jammu and Kashmir has been working in line with Centre to promote IT and ITES sector in the Union Territory.

This was highlighted in a virtual session organized by JKTPO and JKIT-IDC in partnership with India SME Forum to highlight strengths and advantages of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the sector.

The workshop witnessed participation from over 300 members on YouTube Live and virtual sessions.

During the welcome address, Sushma Morthania, Director General, India SME Forum highlighted the role of IT in transforming and evolving Jammu and Kashmir as a promising place to invest or start a business in IT and ITES. She stated that India SME Forum will continue to empower women entrepreneurs in this potential sector across the country especially in J&K.

During the session “Advantage J&K – Opportunities for IT & ITES Sector”, Ankita Kar, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization & Jammu and Kashmir IT Infrastructure Development Company shared strengths of the region and Government support to incentivize the investors and business enterprises. She highlighted the benefits of promoting IT/ITES sector in terms of tax , financial support and advantages of having skilled manpower in the region.

Regarding promoting women entrepreneurs, Kar said that IT Parks shall be 15 per cent reserved for women entrepreneurs.

Ankita Kar said, “The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is working in tandem with Government of India to promote startup culture and encourage women entrepreneurs. As a women I always feel safe in Jammu and Kashmir and would invite women to set up their businesses in this region.”

She also said, “after notification of new Industrial policy, the ecosystem is functional to promote business in IT/ITES sector and other focus sectors. Whether its JKTPO or Investment Facilitation Centre, all measures have been put in place to help Ease of Doing Business in UT. ”

The event saw participation from TCS, Go Daddy, Aditya Birla Group and other organizations from IT/ITES across India. Kar advised everyone to connect online on website www.invest.jk.gov.in and TwitterInvestinjk and other online platforms for further updates and information.