The death toll from a car bombing near a school in Kabul followed by two mine blasts has increased to 50, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

At least 100 more people were wounded in the bombing that took place on Saturday near a school in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Hazara-populated area of the Afghan capital, dpa news agency quoted Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian as saying.

Most of the victims were civilians, mainly students, who were leaving the school when the bombings took place.