4 workers injured in road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway

In yet another accident four persons of a construction company CPPPL engaged by National Highway Authority of India sustained injuries after their Bolero Jeep in which they were travelling was hit by speedy truck coming from opposite direction and it plunged into gorge near Army camp Digdool on Jammu Srinagar National Highway Friday afternoon.

Police report said a speedy truck bearing registration number JK02AL- 6689 en route to Jammu collided with a Bolero camper Jeep bearing registration number JK02CM- 6708 coming from opposite direction near Army camp Digdool on highway resulting Bolero plunged into several hundred feet deep gorge, four persons including driver of the jeep sustained injuries.

Soon after the accident rescue teams comprising on police, civil QRT and the army stationed at Digdool started a rescue operation to retrieve the injuries from the gorge and shifted them to District Hospital Ramban.

Police said two critically injureds identified as Varun Choudhary (46) son of Prithvi Raj resident of Raipur Jammu and Gourav (22) son of Umesh Mukhia Jalalari Bihar after providing medical aid were referred to Government Medical Collage and Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment whereas two other injured identified as driver of Bolero Adil Sharief (28) son of Mohammad Sharief Malik resident of Chanderkote Ramban Mudassir Mohamed (22) son of Abdul Hamid Shan resident of Sangaldan were responding to the treatment District Hospital.

Police said all the injured are working with a construction company CPPPL engaged by NHAI for four lining of Jammu Srinagar Highway between Nashri and Banihal.

SHO Police Station Ramban Inspector Pardeep Sharma while confirming the incident told Greater Kashmir truck involved in the accident seized and driver identified as Balbir Singh resident of Chatta Satwari Jammu arrested

A case FIR number 63 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Ramban for further investigation.