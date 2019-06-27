Back to Village Programme: DDC Baramulla visits Tangmarg on final day

District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo accompanied by the visiting officers and others concerned today on the final day of ambitious “Back to Village” programme visited different villages of Tangmarg where he carried out several social and developmental activities envisaged under the programme.

Also Read | Auto Draft

At Ferozpora, an array of events having social and developmental significance were carried out meant for the overall welfare of the area. DDC inspects the PHE’s water supply mechanism in Ferozpora Nallah which was damaged in the recent flash flood wherein he was informed that the system has been fully restored and is providing drinking water to the people smoothly. Moreover various cultural programmes including a skit with the theme ‘Conservation of Water Bodies’ were organized which evoked quite applause and entertainment from the audience, arrived in large numbers. The skit depicted the ill consequences of human intervention on water bodies and highlighted their importance for ecological balance.

At Drang, DDC inspects the Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) and reviews its functioning. The project has the plant capacity of 10 MW with machine capacity as 3.33 MW. He also visits the ethnic tourist destination being developed at Drang under the centrally sponsored Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP).

Also Read | Auto Draft

Meanwhile, various other activities were carried out during the visit which includes holding of Gram Sabhas, interaction session with PRIs and other stakeholders pertaining developmental concerns.

Highlighting the objectives of the programme, the DDC said that the programme is a milestone in achieving rural development besides listening to the grievances and issues of ruralfolk at their doorsteps. He stressed upon the people to avail the benefits that can reach to them under the programme. He also emphasized for the preservation of water bodies especially the Ferozpora Nallah and terms such resources vital for economic and social development.