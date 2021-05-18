Conduct all emergency surgeries without fail: DHSK

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Tuesday reiterated that only cold surgeries have been put on hold while all surgeries of emergency nature shall be undertaken without fail.

In a circular issued by DHSK, which states that in order to ensure better patient care services and to lessen the burden on tertiary care hospitals its once again impressed upon all chief medical officers, medical superintendents, block medical officers of all districts that all non-COVID hospitals under their administrative control should ensure providing patient care services particularly with regard to emergency, surgical, medical, maternity, orthopedic and trauma, besides triages services to be undertaken on priority basis.