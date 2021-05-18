Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:19 AM

Conduct all emergency surgeries without fail: DHSK

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:19 AM
Representational Photo: @DHSKashmir
Representational Photo: @DHSKashmir
Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Wokandapix from Pixabay]

Kashmiri gynaecologist thanks PM Modi for appreciating efforts of healthcare workers

Representational Image

Inquiry ordered into 'mismanagement, poor facilities' at GMC Anantnag

GMC Anantnag [Source: Facebook@Gmc Anantnag]

Families of COVID-19 victims allege poor facilities at GMC Anantnag

Mohammed Sajid Sultan [Source: Twitter@MdSultan_IFS]

IFS officer repatriated from Ladakh to J&K

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Tuesday reiterated that only cold surgeries have been put on hold while all surgeries of emergency nature shall be undertaken without fail.

In a circular issued by DHSK, which states that in order to ensure better patient care services and to lessen the burden on tertiary care hospitals its once again impressed upon all chief medical officers, medical superintendents, block medical officers of all districts that all non-COVID hospitals under their administrative control should ensure providing patient care services particularly with regard to emergency, surgical, medical, maternity, orthopedic and trauma, besides triages services to be undertaken on priority basis.

Related News