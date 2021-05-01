COVID-19 | Hakeem Yaseen welcomes lockdown, seeks incentives for frontline workers

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF ) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Saturday welcomed the decision of imposing COVID-19 lockdown to protect the masses from the dreaded infection.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen urged the administration, especially field agencies related to quality check and price control regulations, to keep an eye on unscrupulous traders who by taking undue advantage out of the prevailing pandemic situation sell goods to the hapless consumers at exorbitant rates.

Yaseen also urged LG Manoj Sinha and Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education department to build buffer stocks of coronavirus vaccines and corona testing kits so that Jammu and Kashmir does not face any shortage in the coming days, keeping in view the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

He said that the reports about shortage of COVID-19 treatment drugs and vaccine in J&K were worrisome adding that the government should take measures on a war footing to address all the concerns in this regard.

He also advocated for sanction of special incentives in favour of frontline workers fighting the dreaded COVID-19 at the cost of thier own lives and the lives of their family members.

Yaseen also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to release all the political detainees ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr so that they could join thier families on this auspicious occasion.

He said the release of political detainees on Eid would go a long way in building a sense of goodwill and confidence among the people.