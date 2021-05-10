Director Health directs CMOs to recruit staff for COVID-19 management

Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Monday held a virtual meeting with all the Chief Medical Officers of Kashmir division and directed them to accelerate recruitment process of staff to be hired for COVID-19 management through NHM.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the virtual meeting was held under the chairmanship of the director which was attended by all the CMOs.

In the meeting, the director directed the CMOs to accelerate and expedite the recruitment of staff to be hired for COVID-19 management through NHM and the process be completed on a war-footing basis.

“The director directed for the implementation of the government order regarding the re-engagement of retired staff on a fast-track basis,” the spokesman said.

During the meeting, which was attended by the divisional-level officers physically in the office chamber of DHSK, the director sought list of private nursing hospitals with details of manpower and logistics which could be used for mitigation of COVID-19.

“The final year BSc Nursing students of AMT schools and nursing colleges should also be put on duties,” the director said.

He also directed for pooling of staff posted at Primary Health Centres and Sub District Hospitals.

“The director asked for enhancement of oxygen-supported bed capacity, setting up of Triage in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals,” the spokesman said.

The director also asked for status of daily COVID-19 admissions and referrals in the hospital and supply position of drugs, oxygen, equipments and inen bedding.

He directed hospitals to enhance the surveillance mechanism of COVID-19 patients in home isolation and that they should be followed regularly until they recover.

The director also reviewed the functioning of call centers set up at divisional and district level for the management of calls from patients for effective management of COVID-19.