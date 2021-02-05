Driving Enrollment | UPS Naibugh: A Govt school that started cab service for students

In December last year, the Directorate of School Education started a comprehensive village-level survey to identify the Out of School Children (OoSC) and also to offer new admissions to students in kindergartens, primary and upper primary classes in government schools.

However, in most villages, parents expressed their displeasure over the non-availability of infrastructure and bus facility to ferry students to-and-fro.

The lack of infrastructure and non-availability of bus facility for the students are some reasons where government education sector lags behind private schools.

But to remain in competition, Sunil Kumar Koul, the headmaster of the Upper Primary School NaibughTral in south Kashmir did not give up after parents in the area refused to admit their kids in a government school, citing lack of school transport facility.

“As part of the enrollment drive, I along with my staff went to nearby villages which were the feeding areas of the school. I met some parents whose kids were studying in private schools but had not cleared their dues for many months and were in a dilemma,” Kumar said.

He said that the parents said they could not afford to clear the dues of the private schools due to the prevailing COVID19 pandemic.

“So I convinced them to enroll their kids in UPS Naibugh but they didn’t agree first and said the school was in another village and did not have the bus facility to ferry students,” Kumar said.

On listening to their demands and requirements, he did not give up and assured the parents that the school would start the bus service for the students.

Next day, the school hired a vehicle to ferry the students of the neighboring villages to the school.

“We hired a cab to ferry the students free of cost to the school. The service was functional for almost two weeks before the government announced winter vacation for all schools in Kashmir,” Koul said.

The school even continued the classes for the students while adhering to COVID19 SoPs to provide regular tuition to the students but the initiative was halted in the wake of the recent heavy snowfall across Kashmir.

The school headmaster said that they enrolled around 30 children during the enrollment drive from the feeding areas, taking the total student population to over 80.

“We are hopeful that the enrollment will go beyond 100 after the schools reopen post winter vacations,” Kumar said.

After hiring a cab to ferry the students, the school staff and the headmaster decided to contribute voluntarily to make this initiative a success.

“We opened a joint bank account under the name of Teachers’ Welfare Fund for which an amount of Rs 1000 each is deducted every month from the account of school teachers and I pay Rs 2000 per month,” the headmaster of the school said. “The monthly contribution of December has been credited in the bank account.”

Not only this, the school has decided to purchase a vehicle which would be a permanent facility to ferry students.

“The students will be charged only Rs 100 per month while the monthly contribution of the teachers will be utilized on the maintenance and petrol. The student money will be utilised to provide salary to the driver because teachers get transferred from time to time from the institutions,” Kumar said.

He said that the monthly charges of transport would be the only amount collected from the students while all other facilities would be provided free of cost to the students.

“We have not charged school fee for the past three years. The fee was paid by the teachers out of their pockets,” Kumar said.

The idea of providing transport facility to the students was likely to encourage parents to shift their children from private schools to government schools.

The government schools have qualified and dedicated teachers and have come up with various innovative ideas during the ongoing COVID19 lockdown to compensate the academic loss of the students.

Like UPS Naibugh, if transport facility is kept available at other government schools too, it could boost the enrollment of the students in the government schools.