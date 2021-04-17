Ganderbal complains about unscheduled power cuts during Ramadhan

Many areas of Ganderbal district have been facing unscheduled power cuts during the holy month of Ramadhan, adding to the people’s woes.

The residents of Ganderbal are up in arms against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide uninterrupted power supply even during the holy month of Ramadhan.

They said that the power woes had become a major concern to the people, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

Reports from different areas of Ganderbal district said that the unscheduled power cuts had grown severe, giving a tough time to the people, especially during ‘Sehri’ and ‘Iftar’.

“It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts,” said a resident of Gund.

The locals said that it gets difficult to go to the Masjids during “dark hours”.

“It is shocking that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts,” said Abdul Rehman Mir of Kangan.

The residents of various areas in Ganderbal district said that they were facing repeated power cuts at the time of Sehri.

“Every day we wake up at Sehri to find ourselves in complete darkness. Electric supply plays ‘hide and seek,’” said Sheikh Junaid of Ganderbal.

Similar complaints were received from different areas of the district including Kangan, Gund, Lar, Safapora and the residents painted a similar picture of the power scenario.

They said that people were forced to hit the streets to protest against the PDD.

People complain that in complete disregard of the already announced load-shedding programme for Kashmir, PDD had surprisingly been resorting to extended unscheduled power cuts without intimating the hapless consumers.