Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 12:01 AM

Ganderbal complains about unscheduled power cuts during Ramadhan

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 12:01 AM

Many areas of Ganderbal district have been facing unscheduled power cuts during the holy month of Ramadhan, adding to the people’s woes.

The residents of Ganderbal are up in arms against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide uninterrupted power supply even during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Trending News

'3 militant associates arrested'

In Kashmir, National Lok Adalat held at Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Bandipora-Gurez road closed after fresh snowfall

Congress to observe 24th April as National Panchayat Day

They said that the power woes had become a major concern to the people, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

Reports from different areas of Ganderbal district said that the unscheduled power cuts had grown severe, giving a tough time to the people, especially during ‘Sehri’ and ‘Iftar’.

“It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts,” said a resident of Gund.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Cyber agency cautions users on WhatsApp

File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema urges people to get vaccinated

Representational Image. Source: Wikipedia / GetaGaia

'Cheaper internet service fully mobile by 2021 end'

Cyber-attack affects Teams, Zoom learning

The locals said that it gets difficult to go to the Masjids during “dark hours”.

“It is shocking that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts,” said Abdul Rehman Mir of Kangan.

The residents of various areas in Ganderbal district said that they were facing repeated power cuts at the time of Sehri.

“Every day we wake up at Sehri to find ourselves in complete darkness. Electric supply plays ‘hide and seek,’” said Sheikh Junaid of Ganderbal.

Similar complaints were received from different areas of the district including Kangan, Gund, Lar, Safapora and the residents painted a similar picture of the power scenario.

They said that people were forced to hit the streets to protest against the PDD.

People complain that in complete disregard of the already announced load-shedding programme for Kashmir, PDD had surprisingly been resorting to extended unscheduled power cuts without intimating the hapless consumers.

Related News