Is Anybody Listening? | Residents of Aragam, Bandipora facing water shortage

We, the residents of Aragam, Bandipora, are facing acute shortage of drinking water. The casual labours appointed for providing water through water tankers to this area by the PHE department are inexperienced in handling the water supply of our village, and no permanent staff has been deputed yet. It is worthwhile to mention here that the casual labours are being deputed with permanent staff to assist them, but the process goes against the norms here. We now make a fervent appeal to the Chief engineer PHE Kashmir and deputy commissioner Bandipora to look into the matter and make our newly sanctioned water supply scheme functional. Also, tanker service may be provided regularly, and permanent field staff may be deputed to our village and the casual labours may kindly be transferred as early as possible so that our sufferings would be mitigated.

Residents of Village Aragam, Bandipora

Lal Bazaar residents demand proper electric poles

We, the residents of Sheikh ul Aalam colony Bagaat-i-Shoura, Lal Bazar, are facing a lot of problems because of live electric wires and rotten wooden poles which pose a threat to human life. We had approached the executive engineer with estimate prepared by concerned JE to provide proper poles for the area. However, no action has been taken till date. We now request the concerned authorities to look into the matter.

Imran Hakak on behalf of the residents of the area

Declare ACC exam result

We, the Accounts Assistants, 2010 batch, want to highlight our issue. Our selection list was declared by SSB after a span of almost seven years without any fault from our side. We have not availed any monetary benefits for the lost period. After getting inducted into the govt service, we completed one-year training at the Accountancy Training institutions successfully. Almost 450 candidates from our batch took our first departmental exams ( ACC Exams) in May 2019. More than one year has already passed but results have not been declared yet. We have already lost so many precious years. Irony of the fact is, PSC recently issued the notification of new ACC exams, the last date of which is 14-8-2020,without bothering to declare our results. We have already suffered a lot at the helm of affairs due to the constant negligence and indifferences of the administrators. We now request the Chairman PSC to declare the ACC result as soon as possible.

On behalf of Accounts Assistants Batch 2010 Writer & Social Activist Riyaz Kazmi

.

Address grievance of Jal Jeevan employees

We, the Jal Jeevan Mission employees of J&K, had submitted letters and reminders to our chief engineer and secretary Jal Shakti department and financial commissioner, J&K couple of days before Eid- UI-Azha but no action has been taken as of now. Other temporary employees, DRW,s and casual labours managed to get at least one- month salary, whose salary is being released under non-plan. The concerned higher authorities like LT Governor, Financial commissioner, of J&K, had assured us that all the temporary employees will get their dues before Eid-ul-Azha, the order has been issued in this regard & media let no stone unturned in highlighting the said news, which ultimately proved a hoax. No concerned higher authority ascertained about the wages of centrally sponsored schemes like Jal Jeevan mission employees, whose salary is being released annually rather than monthly, due to lack of funds as the central Govt authorities are releasing late funds, and no concerned higher authority in J&K has raised this issue before central Govt till date. They are only stressing on those things like online test reporting, & monitoring of water quality etc. Pertinently, water sanitation programme is being organised, at the time when COVID19 is at peak stage, but lab staff is being forced to attend said programme mercilessly. It is worthwhile to mention here that Jal Jeevan employees are less than 400, across J&K and their wages are meagre, which could be easily managed by J&K Govt. It is also pertinent to mention here that it was the then finance minister(Haseeb Drabu sb) of J&K Govt during PDP-BJP regime, who announced in assembly session, that J&K Govt will own the funds of centrally sponsored scheme employees, till central Govt releases funds, but unfortunately, no action was taken after that. We are helpless, we can do nothing, as most of the employees among us have only this meagre source of income, having no job security.

Once again we make a humble request to Hon’ble Lt Governor to look into the matter personally and redress this important grievance on a priority basis.

Aspirants

Illahi Bagh residents demand shifting of dustbin

We, the residents of Al-Noor Colony-B, Illahi Bagh, request the SMC authorities to shift the dustbin to an appropriate location so that our woes will come to an end. The said dustbin always stinks, particularly in summer. It also attracts lots of dogs which pose a significant threat to pedestrians, particularly children and the elderly. Unfortunately, the dustbin has been placed at the entrance of the lane leading towards the only stadium in the area-Maadri Meharbaan Stadium, ignoring the safety of the sports-loving people as well.

We hope the authorities will look to the matter and help us to get rid of this problem

Residents

Khushal Sar converted into dumping site

We, the residents of Gilikadal, Zoonimar, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that Khushal Sar, Gilikadal has been converted into a dumping ground by some people. People throw all the trash and filth here. It has made the lives of people living in this area miserable.We request the concerned authorities to take action immediately.

Junaid Ahmad Wani Gilikadal, Nowshera, Srinagar

SKIMS CSSD attendant and nursing aid aspirants appeal to LG

We, the candidates, who have qualified written test exam conducted by the recruitment cell of SKIMS in February 2019 for the post of nursing aid Gr-III and CSSD attendant, have followed due recruitment process and abided all recruitment rules and regulations of the concerned Institute. Our selection/waiting list under SRO-538 was published on 6th July 2019. Many selected candidates from the selection list didn’t join duties within stipend time period due to which many seats were left vacant. We have been requesting SKIMS authorities to operate our waiting list after the expiry of joining period of selected candidates. We met the SKIMS officials, and they assured us that they would operate our list as it’s our legitimate right, but our requests were never honoured. In the last refuge, we knocked Hon’ble Central Administrative tribunal’s doors, and after considering averments of the case, they issued direction to SKIMS to consider our representation within two weeks. One and the half month have surpassed, but they are yet to operate the waiting list. This is a clear violation of article 14&15. We request Hon’ble Governor to intervene in this matter.

Aspirants of Nursing aid SKIMS, Srinagar

JKPSC online registration issue

JKPSC has started online applications for medical officer posts. Upon registration, they send verification link either on email id or mobile number, but no link has been received on the given mobile number or the email id. A lot of students are having this problem. We request the concerned authorities to solve the issue so that we can apply for these posts.

Dr Shahid Manzoor