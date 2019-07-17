KASHMER to launch EMS project today

Kashmiri American Society of Healthcare, Medical Education and Research (KASHMER), will launch their Emergency Medical Services (EMS) project in Srinagar on Thursday.

KASHMER, a New York-based non-profit organisation, has tied up with Save Heart Kashmir for the project.

“AtalDulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education department, will inaugurate the project at SKICC, Srinagar on Thursday,” a statement issued by KASHMER read.

It added that Dr Omar Javed Shah, Director SKIMS, Principal GMC, DrParvaiz Shah, Director Health Services, DrKunzes Dolma, and Director General, Youth Services and Sports,DrSaleem Ur Rahman will also be present on the occasion.

As part of the project, two critical care ambulances manned with paramedics and EMT personnel will be deployed in Srinagar and the control room or the central hub will be staffed by junior doctors to provide acute care en route with triage to closest available emergency room, the statement read.