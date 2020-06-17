KCCI holds meeting of stakeholders on Dal conservation

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday held a meeting with stakeholders to discuss measures for preservation of Dal Lake.

A statement said the meeting was presided over by Tufail Mattoo, Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and Zaffar A Shah, senior lawyer and amicus curie.

Among those who attended the meeting included Prof SA Romshoo, HOD Earth Sciences Kashmir University; Saleem Beig, former DG Tourism; Irfan Yasin, former VC LAWDA; Yasin Tuman and Ghulam Rasool Akhoon who represented the Dal dwellers; Wahid Malik, President Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Association; Abdul Rashid Kolu, General Secretary, Houseboat Association; Ghulam Rasool Siah, former President Houseboat Association; Shamim Shah and others.

The KCCI was represented by Nasir Hamid Khan, senior Vice President; AM Mir, junior Vice President and Manzoor Pakhtoon, Treasurer.

Khan while welcoming the members said the KCCI, as part of its policy of social and environmental responsibility, was keen to support the efforts for preservation of the Dal.

Zaffar Shah apprised the participants about the preservation of the Lake being a multidimensional issue comprising of environmental, scientific, humanitarian, economic and legal issues.

He said the regulation of the existing commercial establishments including hotels, houseboats and residential areas needed to be seen in light of their functional needs as well as the conservation of the lake.

Prof Romshoo said although 25 sq km area of the lake had remained at a constant since decades, there had been rapid reduction in the water surface due to increasing area under land mass, habitation and vegetation.

He stressed on the need for having a clear vision regarding how the lake needed to be after 20 years from now and then strategise towards achieving that vision.

The statement said other participants also spoke on the occasion about the measures needed to be taken for conservation of the lake.